Tits and Shadows update for 27 June 2023

Bed stuck after Putanas castle puzzle.

Build 11565979

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I apologize for the inconvenience caused by a bug that resulted in players getting stuck in a bed at Putanas Castle. I deeply regret any interruption in your progress. Rest assured, we have fixed the issue, and you can now continue your journey smoothly. Your satisfaction is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding and support. Thank you for your patience.
Luis from LuQui

Changed files in this update

