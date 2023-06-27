Voices are added for all dialogues and improvements in the experience.

One of the points for which the game felt empty, was due to the lack of voices for the characters, with this update all the cinematics and dialogues between characters will have voices, in addition to adding new lines of dialogue to help solve puzzles and facilitate the battles. These voices are generated by advanced artificial intelligence, which is why they are capable of transmitting emotions and acting depending on the situation.

In addition, some scenes are improved and changed, with this the volume of certain effects is adjusted, so that they are not so annoying to the ear.

-Fixed the bug that caused the weapon to quit aiming even with the button held.

-Fixed the bug that made the bullets disappear even when the inventory showed them.

-Adjusted the life of some enemies to make the game experience more fair.

-More small keys are added, since it was very difficult to get the shotgun and many people let it pass.

-Correction of errors.

-Small improvements in artificial intelligence.