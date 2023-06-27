 Skip to content

Nixxsz Castle update for 27 June 2023

Controller support 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11565883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guys, very quick solution for controller users... I spent the day trying to use the new unit input system to bring a nicer experience for everyone, I don't know if I achieved that feat, so let me know if it feels better now... Also Mabel will be a permanent tool at your disposal and her "activation" is no longer necessary... Feel free to play with her help or without

