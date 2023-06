Thank you for playing JR East Train Simulator!

Today, with the release of the 6th JR East Train Simulator DLC "Keiyo Line", we will be holding a live YouTube broadcast on Tuesday, June 27th at 19:00 Japan time, where our usual members will talk passionately about the latest DLC "Keiyo Line" and the major update that was implemented at the same time, so please watch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2476590/JR___E2335000/