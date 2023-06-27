 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

地牢100 update for 27 June 2023

2023/6/27 Update Log 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11565833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed the bug that caused summoned units to become invulnerable under certain circumstances when affected by Spirit of Vengeance.

2.Added a description for Gunfight Technique, stating that it deals physical damage.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1711611 Depot 1711611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link