 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadswitch 3 update for 27 June 2023

Update 1.6.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11565814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.6.7 brings a lot of new content to Deadswitch 3, including 2 new maps!

Downturn Extended

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40197790/d16c6a1ab99744e743a50793ea972e27fc87dc33.png[/img]
Tactical map expanded from the original Downturn!

Battleship

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40197790/110ac2a026f15d248aa1ec66714cdb062aa122ed.png[/img]
Massive battleship with multiple vertical levels!

Promo Codes

Promo codes are now supported in Deadswitch 3.
Go to Ranked > Profile > Redeem Code to redeem a promo code.

Other Notes
  • New challenges
  • Slightly increased sprint and crouch movement speed
  • Increased default number of bots from 5 to 7 (local play)
  • Reduced lobby timers from 30 to 15 seconds (multiplayer)
  • Chat text is now also displayed above each player (multiplayer)
  • Performance optimizations
  • Lots of UI updates
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Deadswitch 3 Content Depot 1131081
  • Loading history…
Deadswitch 3 Win32 Depot 1131082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link