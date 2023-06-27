Update 1.6.7 brings a lot of new content to Deadswitch 3, including 2 new maps!
Downturn Extended
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40197790/d16c6a1ab99744e743a50793ea972e27fc87dc33.png[/img]
Tactical map expanded from the original Downturn!
Battleship
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40197790/110ac2a026f15d248aa1ec66714cdb062aa122ed.png[/img]
Massive battleship with multiple vertical levels!
Promo Codes
Promo codes are now supported in Deadswitch 3.
Go to Ranked > Profile > Redeem Code to redeem a promo code.
Other Notes
- New challenges
- Slightly increased sprint and crouch movement speed
- Increased default number of bots from 5 to 7 (local play)
- Reduced lobby timers from 30 to 15 seconds (multiplayer)
- Chat text is now also displayed above each player (multiplayer)
- Performance optimizations
- Lots of UI updates
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update