Fixes and improvements!

Thanks for some observant achievement hunters, we noticed a few issues that we've now fixed:
- "Carrot's Canoodler" and "Cerulean Sweetheart" were not triggering correctly.
- The achievement icons for those have been changed to correctly say "10" instead of "20". The achievements were originally intended to require 20, but this was changed before launch due to just being too annoying and luck-based.
- "The Impossible" might have actually been impossible -- it was, at least, even harder than intended. It is possible, the developer managed it! (They didn't even use cheats! 😉)
- It's now possible to turn the other way: W/Up still always turns you clockwise, but E will turn you counterclockwise.
Changed depots in ditchday branch