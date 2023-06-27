 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quatris update for 27 June 2023

Fixes and improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 11565807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks for some observant achievement hunters, we noticed a few issues that we've now fixed:

  • "Carrot's Canoodler" and "Cerulean Sweetheart" were not triggering correctly.
  • The achievement icons for those have been changed to correctly say "10" instead of "20". The achievements were originally intended to require 20, but this was changed before launch due to just being too annoying and luck-based.
  • "The Impossible" might have actually been impossible -- it was, at least, even harder than intended. It is possible, the developer managed it! (They didn't even use cheats! 😉)
  • It's now possible to turn the other way: W/Up still always turns you clockwise, but E will turn you counterclockwise.

Changed depots in ditchday branch

View more data in app history for build 11565807
Quatris Windows Depot 888141
Quatris Linux Depot 888142
Quatris Mac Depot 888143
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link