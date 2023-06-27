- Adjust the button layout in the backpack
- Add filter sale: one-click sale of items selected in automatic sale
- Increase the achievement of perfect legend
- Shrunk down some oversized holy outfit icons
- Modify the border of the perfect legend
- Increase the explosion rate of Temptation Beach
V1.8.8
