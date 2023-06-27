 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 27 June 2023

V1.8.8

V1.8.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the button layout in the backpack
  2. Add filter sale: one-click sale of items selected in automatic sale
  3. Increase the achievement of perfect legend
  4. Shrunk down some oversized holy outfit icons
  5. Modify the border of the perfect legend
  6. Increase the explosion rate of Temptation Beach

