SQUAD HOTFIX 5.0.1 RELEASE NOTES

Squad 5.0.1 hotfix is now deployed, here is the list of the fixes addressed in the update:
Bug Fixes
- Fix attempt for frequent client crash that could happen upon startup, on map switches or, less commonly, mid-game.
- Fixed Skorpo RAAS v4 USMC helipad not repairing/reaming.
- Fixed an issue with players seeing underwater effects while they are on land on Manicouagan and Black Coast.
- Fixed issue where destroying the PLANMC Z-8J's main rotor first would cause the hull to not take collision damage
- Fix for PLANMC ZSD05 APC + ZSD Logistics ejecting the gunner from the open top position upon vehicle entering water
- Fix for VDV BTR-MDM APC (with PKT RWS) showing the gunner's soldier model squatting under the vehicle
