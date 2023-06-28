 Skip to content

Squad update for 28 June 2023

SQUAD HOTFIX 5.0.1 RELEASE NOTES

Build 11565748

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Squad 5.0.1 hotfix is now deployed, here is the list of the fixes addressed in the update:

Bug Fixes

  • Fix attempt for frequent client crash that could happen upon startup, on map switches or, less commonly, mid-game.
  • Fixed Skorpo RAAS v4 USMC helipad not repairing/reaming.
  • Fixed an issue with players seeing underwater effects while they are on land on Manicouagan and Black Coast.
  • Fixed issue where destroying the PLANMC Z-8J's main rotor first would cause the hull to not take collision damage
  • Fix for PLANMC ZSD05 APC + ZSD Logistics ejecting the gunner from the open top position upon vehicle entering water
  • Fix for VDV BTR-MDM APC (with PKT RWS) showing the gunner's soldier model squatting under the vehicle

