- Adjusted crows to be less tanky and leopards to be less damaging.
- Reduced strength of elemental mastery buff.
- Effects which scale based on damage done divided by target health (like cast on critical) should now be more useful against bosses.
- Adjusted max item crafting level to match new higher hell gate monster levels.
- Fixed coop not being able to select start button with controller with 3 or more players.
- Fixed "hide" command for item filters, added "continue" command to item filters.
- Shrine of balance and spirits should now be more likely to roll items from players with 0 score.
Ghostlore update for 27 June 2023
Update 1.009
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update