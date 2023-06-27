 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghostlore update for 27 June 2023

Update 1.009

Share · View all patches · Build 11565738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted crows to be less tanky and leopards to be less damaging.
  • Reduced strength of elemental mastery buff.
  • Effects which scale based on damage done divided by target health (like cast on critical) should now be more useful against bosses.
  • Adjusted max item crafting level to match new higher hell gate monster levels.
  • Fixed coop not being able to select start button with controller with 3 or more players.
  • Fixed "hide" command for item filters, added "continue" command to item filters.
  • Shrine of balance and spirits should now be more likely to roll items from players with 0 score.

Changed files in this update

Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link