2023.6.27 v0.3.2 version update content

We have received feedback and opinions from many players since we went online. Thank you for your support. Next is the optimization content and update plan of the current version:

[Bug fix]

. Restored the enchantment function of exclusive affixes;

.Fixed some display problems;

【Numerical Repair】

. Enhanced the bonus of Sylvia's skill [Contempt];

. Enhanced the bonus of Sylvia's skill [Block];

. Enhanced the bonus of Emily's skill [Enthusiasm];

. Enhanced the bonus of Emily's skill [Flame of Justice];

. Enhanced the bonus of the Leviathan skill [Ice Storage];

. Increased the number of targets for the Leviathan skill [Ice];

. Enhanced the bonus of Sylvia's talent [Overload];

. Enhanced the bonus of Sylvia's talent [Energy Storage];

. Enhanced the bonus of Emily's talent [Magic Blade];

. Enhanced the big buffs of all characters: [Flame Avatar], [Thunder Body], [Wind God Body], [Frost Queen], and reduced their cooling time;

【Follow-up version update plan】

. It is planned to launch a copy of a brand new reward, tickets can be obtained through level drops;

. Plan to launch a new gameplay: Demon King Trial, through which you will get some special rewards;

. Plan to launch a new challenge: Gate of Chaos, you can get equipment of suit type;

. It is planned to continuously update and optimize the experience content of the game;

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43315441/4da8c02d699509611820b3e0a8099312a240263b.jpg[/img]