Organ Quarter update for 28 June 2023

Organ Quarter Update 2.00

Organ Quarter update for 28 June 2023

Hello!

It has been some time.
We hope you have been well...

This major update - version 2.00 - is now available.

This major update adds new supported languages, improves support for many VR headsets, and much more:

  • Subtitles for: German, Spanish (Mexico), French (France), English, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Support for QUEST headset and controllers
  • Major performance optimizations
  • Reworking of collisions and general comfort
  • Fixing of several game-breaking bugs
  • Other minor tweaks/fixes

Thanks again for your support and watch this space for future updates!

Best,
The Outer Brain Team

