Organ Quarter Update 2.00

Build 11565083 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 17:09:08 UTC

Hello!

It has been some time.

We hope you have been well...

This major update - version 2.00 - is now available.

This major update adds new supported languages, improves support for many VR headsets, and much more:

Subtitles for: German, Spanish (Mexico), French (France), English, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil)

Support for QUEST headset and controllers

Major performance optimizations

Reworking of collisions and general comfort

Fixing of several game-breaking bugs

Other minor tweaks/fixes

Thanks again for your support and watch this space for future updates!

Best,

The Outer Brain Team