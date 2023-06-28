Organ Quarter Update 2.00

Hello!
It has been some time.
We hope you have been well...
This major update - version 2.00 - is now available.
This major update adds new supported languages, improves support for many VR headsets, and much more:
- Subtitles for: German, Spanish (Mexico), French (France), English, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil)
- Support for QUEST headset and controllers
- Major performance optimizations
- Reworking of collisions and general comfort
- Fixing of several game-breaking bugs
- Other minor tweaks/fixes
Thanks again for your support and watch this space for future updates!
Best,
The Outer Brain Team
