6.28 Update Bulletin

- Added Secret Territory: Star ruins, you can randomly obtain the destiny of Heaven
2, the addition of flying tools: colorful auspicious clouds, I wish you all the friends of the road, good luck, can be obtained from the NPC backpack above the Yuan infant environment
3, increase the probability of gold affixes appearing in the orifice point, reduce the repetition of the orifice point SL
4, Water body Avatar enhanced, now can inherit the character's attack speed attributes
5, after reincarnation, increase the birth experience fast forward button, up to 3 times the speed fast forward
Fix the BUG that can cultivate the mind on the flight magic weapon
Fix issues that may cause Avatar affixes to change when fixing SL
Fixed a BUG where the archive could not be read in some cases
Fix other bugs and optimize the game experience
