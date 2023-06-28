6.28 Update Bulletin

Share · View all patches · Build 11565465 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Added Secret Territory: Star ruins, you can randomly obtain the destiny of Heaven

2, the addition of flying tools: colorful auspicious clouds, I wish you all the friends of the road, good luck, can be obtained from the NPC backpack above the Yuan infant environment

3, increase the probability of gold affixes appearing in the orifice point, reduce the repetition of the orifice point SL

4, Water body Avatar enhanced, now can inherit the character's attack speed attributes

5, after reincarnation, increase the birth experience fast forward button, up to 3 times the speed fast forward