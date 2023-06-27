Code Rivals full release!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11565448 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 17:46:29 UTC by Wendy

The game now has a very decent ammount of content/playing hours for the very small price with the new endless Survival mode

Lots of updates and new game modes will be added in the future

Full release update notes:

New main game mode: Survival, with infinite procedurally generated arenas of increasing difficulty

New game modes coming soon

New coding block: Impact detector - Outputs a true/false signal used to take actions when your robot is hit by the enemy

New coding block: Object - Used to control multiple robots at the same time using the same code but with variations depending on the robot ID/object ID, robots can now be programmed as classes in object oriented programming

New coding blocks coming soon

New enemy: grenade-launcher elite droid

Updated start screen with details on each game mode

Leaderboards coming soon

New health bar HUD

2 new camera settings on survival mode

Middle mouse button now has the same function and right click

Bug fixes

Visual updates