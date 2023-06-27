Code Rivals full release!!

The game now has a very decent ammount of content/playing hours for the very small price with the new endless Survival mode
Lots of updates and new game modes will be added in the future
Full release update notes:
New main game mode: Survival, with infinite procedurally generated arenas of increasing difficulty
New game modes coming soon
New coding block: Impact detector - Outputs a true/false signal used to take actions when your robot is hit by the enemy
New coding block: Object - Used to control multiple robots at the same time using the same code but with variations depending on the robot ID/object ID, robots can now be programmed as classes in object oriented programming
New coding blocks coming soon
New enemy: grenade-launcher elite droid
Updated start screen with details on each game mode
Leaderboards coming soon
New health bar HUD
2 new camera settings on survival mode
Middle mouse button now has the same function and right click
Bug fixes
Visual updates
Changed files in this update