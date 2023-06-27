 Skip to content

Project Absentia update for 27 June 2023

Version 2 Beta 4 branch is out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A few bug fixes to Version 2 Beta 1 have been made. They're on a separate branch. Give it a try if you want the bleeding edge experience.

The branch is ep1-v2beta4. The other branch will continue to exist for those currently in progress.

Changed depots in ep1-v2beta4 branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1662011 Depot 1662011
