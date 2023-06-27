 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 27 June 2023

2023/6/27 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 11565307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed the bug where Gunfight Technique could be obtained in the 2-star shop
2.Added 1 bullet to Gunfight Technique to avoid being unable to hit a single enemy

