1.Fixed the bug where Gunfight Technique could be obtained in the 2-star shop
2.Added 1 bullet to Gunfight Technique to avoid being unable to hit a single enemy
地牢100 update for 27 June 2023
2023/6/27 Update Log
1.Fixed the bug where Gunfight Technique could be obtained in the 2-star shop
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update