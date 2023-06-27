 Skip to content

The Tale of Galariel update for 27 June 2023

Mild fishing patch

27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I seem to have lost 3 of my recipe cards while out fishing. Would you mind finding them.

Well never mind, if you find them use them yourself. The Cold can be very harsh. Be warned, they my be trapped inside something vile.

