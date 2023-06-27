v0.30 - MvP, Star Ratings, and Bonus Objectives!

Share · View all patches · Build 11565091 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Todays update brings some long awaited features, and finished up the Results screen!

In addition to fully working MvP accolades, each mission now has bonus objectives to complete (which can also be seen in-game from the pause menu), as well as a more balanced point and star system!

(Note, we're aware of a bug with the "Accuracy" objective on Mission 4)

As for the full list of fixes:

Additions

Results Screen & Bonus Objectives are finished!

Each mission has a bonus objective that gives a huge boost to points afterwards.

Points are properly obtainable in all modes to get stars.

MvPs are no longer random and are properly calculated across all players (may look different online, atm)

Main MvP is now the player on the winning team with the highest score, or most damage against bosses. (No more enemy MvP's)

Killfeed now has updated graphics on Zombie & Suicide deaths, and now displays whether kills were headshots or not.

Fixes

Mission 4 boss no longer blasts out all shots at once.

victory cutscene no longer plays if you lose the match. (Except final demo video)

Medics no longer violate the Geneva Conventions

Units now have shadows

Mission 4 displays the proper mode description

Health & Crit on hero page now also turn green when modified by hero skills.

MvPs weapons on the results screen now display the proper camos.

Balance