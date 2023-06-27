Your Feedback Has Improved The Game!

Introduction

We are thrilled to present the latest update for our game, packed with a range of fixes, enhancements, and improvements to elevate your gaming experience. From addressing bugs to improving the storyline and incorporating player feedback, we have worked diligently to enhance your enjoyment of the game.

Replaced lantern with flash light. This allowed the game to open combat up in dark areas, and gave us the ability to create areas with zero lights, or very dark lighting.

Bug Fixes

Camera and Transitions:

Fixed camera transition issue from the church to the podium puzzle room.

Adjusted the camera transition from the library to the church black cube to ensure proper positioning.

Resolved the bug where the camera transition went through the floor when entering the hatch from Kane's estate.

Visual and Graphic Fixes

Replaced volumetric beams on cars in cutscenes.

Resolved clipping issues with the fat scraper and shed in the forest outer woods.

Fixed face glitches in the detective office cutscene.

Improved road surface appearance after getting out of the car.

Gameplay and Mechanics

Fixed Lynn's stutter steps at the end of her walking animation in the lab.

Fixed loading issues with equipped weapons

disabled all input when confirming a load.

Adjusted aim sensitivity based on player feedback.

Smoother transitions.

Resolved culling issues on fixed cameras in the forest tunnel.

Fixed blood effects when scrapers or the player gets hit.

Resolved blendshape issues in the lab scene.

Fixed issue causing baby room sad music to play simultaneously with chase music.

Fixed collider issues in the lab scene that allowed player movement.

UI and Interface Fixes

Fixed the visibility of notice icons for campfire and telescope

Ensured opacity of the load menu is 100% when opened.

Made setting values auto-save.

Added skip option in the pause menu in cutscenes.

Improved the size and legibility of the resolutions drop-down menu.

Adjusted the placement of connection time in the load/save menu screen.

Removed room titles in maps to avoid confusion.

These bug fixes aim to enhance the overall gameplay experience by addressing issues that impacted visual fidelity, mechanics, UI elements, and player immersion. We appreciate your support and hope you enjoy the improved game performance.

Stay tuned for future updates.