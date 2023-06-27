Emperium 1.5 Patch Notes

===============Emperium Patch 1.5=================================

Content in this patch includes;

-Nexus Dungeon Sunsetting Phase 3

-Abyss's Horizon Raid

-The Breach Dungeon

-New Gear Enhancement Material

-Elemental Weapon Updates

-Elemental Labyrinth Updates

-Gathering Updates

-Crafting Updates

-Proofs of Victory Updates

-New Story Chapters

-Job Balance

-Misc Additions and Updates

-Bug Fixes

===============Nexus Dungeon Sunsetting===========================

With the implementation of patch 1.5 the Nexus Dungeon system

has been completely removed from the game. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed

it, my hope is to create content in the future that will make up for the lack

of replayable content.

===============Abyss's Horizon Raid===============================

A brand new raid that drops item level 160 weapons and armor.

The raid will be six bosses and feature less linearity than previous raids.

Bosses 2-5 can be challenged in any order, however Boss 5 will be greatly enhanced

by three buffs. With every additional boss defeated Boss 5 will lose a buff.

You can choose to defeat specific bosses to remove more troublesome buffs and

take on Boss 5 early in order to reach the sixth boss sooner, or you can fight

it at it's full power for more of a challenge. There will be bonus rewards if you

do defeat Boss 5 with it's three buffs.

The final boss of the raid is the last major end boss of the base game

and as a result it will be made incredibly special. Part of why this raid is small

when compared to something like Citadel is I want more time to work on the final boss.

The item level 160 gear dropped from the raid will have a set bonus

increasing maximum HP and primary stats. The four set bonus will also apply a new

status called "Umbral Empowerment" which will further increase your stats as well as

interact with a few different things inside the raid and dungeon.

This raid will not drop accessories as there will be one more single boss

raid released in patch 1.5.5 that will serve as a kind of epilogue to the base game.

That will be where the item level 160 accessories will be obtained.

===============The Breach Dungeon=================================

A brand new dungeon that drops item level 145 weapons and armor.

This dungeon is three bosses and will be more traditional compared to the last

couple of dungeons, I hope you enjoy!

===============New Gear Enhancement===============================

A new item is made available in patch 1.5 known as an Umbra Shard.

Umbra Shards are a new type of augment for gear. Item level 160 chest pieces

will have an Umbra Shard slot instead of a gem. Umbra shards increase all primary

stats by a percentage. They are incredibly powerful however they require a large

amount of a material called "Umbral Fragment" with each shard costing 100 fragments.

The shard combined with the tier set bonus will equal a 20% increase in your

primary stat when wearing best in slot gear. Your character will be the strongest they've

ever been by the end of the 1.5 cycle and will make leveling to 50 in 2.0 much easier.

Shards are obtained through killing bosses and harvesting nodes within

the dungeon and raid zones.

===============Elemental Weapon Updates===========================

The final stage of the Elemental Weapons will be made available

in patch 1.5. They will be item level 190 and grant a new skill when equipped.

The skills will be the same ones gained from equipping the Greatscale Weapons

obtained from Zahak's Domain raid that was added in patch 1.3. A lot of these

skills will be added to the job kits permanently in version 2.0 please look

forward to it!

===============Proofs of Victory Updates==========================

Proofs of Victory (PoV)were a forgotten feature as there hasn't been any new

ones since patch 1.3, however in version 1.5 there will be 8 brand new

proofs of victory obtainable from various pieces of content. And to support

all the new PoV's additional rewards will be added to the system. Not only

that but the number of Proofs you have obtained will now be shown in the save

screen.

===============Job Balance========================================

Base Stat Changes

Jobs have had their Base HP adjusted across the board;

Paladin;

level 200 ----> level 150

Warrior;

level 185 ----> level 160

White Mage;

level 85 ----> level 100

Fortune Teller;

level 100 ----> level 105

Black Mage;

level 50 ----> level 95

Arcanist;

level 75 ----> level 100

Monk;

level 125 ----> level 115

Ninja;

level 120 ----> level 115

Gunner;

level 70 ----> level 100

Bard;

level 100 ----> level 110

Basic Commands

Guard has been changed;

HP recovered reduced 10% ----> 5%

MP recovered increased 10% ---> 15%

Black Mage

Channel Mana has been changed;

MP regenerated 75% ----> 100%

Supernova has been changed;

a.mat 15 - b.mdf 3 ----> a.mat 10 - b.mdf 5

Monk

Snap Punch has been changed;

Damage dealt increased: a.atk 4 - b.def 3 ----> a.atk 5 - b.def 2

White Mage

Cure has been changed;

Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 8 ----> a.mat 4

Medica has been changed;

Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 9 ----> a.mat 6

Fortune Teller

Fortune has been changed;

Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 5 ----> a.mat 3

Fortune II has been changed;

Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 8 ----> a.mat 5

Helios has been changed;

Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 8 ----> a.mat 6

==============Adjustments & Misc Additions========================

-New gathering materials have been added on Tier 3 and 4 nodes.

-New Tier of food has been introduced.

-Material requirements for crafting food items have been reduced

-Weekend bonus rewards have been increased.

-Teleport menu has been updated so that undiscovered locations will not be visible

on the list.

-Mail story chapters 1 through 5 have been changed so that they will not be visible until the proper

condition has been met, whether through a level requirement or boss kill.

-Main Story chapters 6 through 30 have been changed so that they will not be visible until their

relavent Eternal Quest has been started.

-Eternal Quest Chapters will now remain hidden until the previous Eternal Quest Chapter has been

completed.

*This is not the case for The Sundered Plains and the Elemental Labyrinth

-HP and MP will now regenerate out of combat in dungeons and raids.

-New Music has been added to dungeon and raid zones.

-Final boss encounters in dungeons and raids now have a unique theme

-A new tileset has been added to the Elemental Labyrinth, new skills have also been

added to the mimics for this new tileset.

-HP values of mobs in the overworld have been adjusted.

-When accepting the Quest "Take me to Church" the camera will now pan over to the NPC

you need to speak to.

-Reputation needed to unlock Crestmorne Temple Normal has been lowered.

======================Bug Fixes===================================

-Several sets of weapons were missing basic item descriptions and

stats that has been fixed

-Nightsworn Shield had the incorrect rarity

-Forgotten Shield had no meta data attached to it.

-Fixed a bug where you could not obtain weekend bonus rewards from the Arcane Archive

-Fixed incorrect dialogue when prompted to leave the dungeon after completing the Arcane Archives

-Fixed a bug where the wrong story chapter was set to complete after finishing Story Chapter 20

-Fixed a bug where it displayed the wrong key count requirement to progress past a boss floor in the Elemental Labyrinth

-Fixed a bug where sometimes the tileset would change in the middle of a run in the Elemental Labyrinth

-Fixed a bug when progressing past a boss floor in the elemental labyrinth the wrong amount of keys would be subtracted from the player

-Fixed a bug where under certain conditions Emperial Arrow would not reset Damage over time effects applied by Bards