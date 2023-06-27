Emperium 1.5 Patch Notes

===============Emperium Patch 1.5=================================
Content in this patch includes;
-Nexus Dungeon Sunsetting Phase 3
-Abyss's Horizon Raid
-The Breach Dungeon
-New Gear Enhancement Material
-Elemental Weapon Updates
-Elemental Labyrinth Updates
-Gathering Updates
-Crafting Updates
-Proofs of Victory Updates
-New Story Chapters
-Job Balance
-Misc Additions and Updates
-Bug Fixes
===============Nexus Dungeon Sunsetting===========================
With the implementation of patch 1.5 the Nexus Dungeon system
has been completely removed from the game. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed
it, my hope is to create content in the future that will make up for the lack
of replayable content.
===============Abyss's Horizon Raid===============================
A brand new raid that drops item level 160 weapons and armor.
The raid will be six bosses and feature less linearity than previous raids.
Bosses 2-5 can be challenged in any order, however Boss 5 will be greatly enhanced
by three buffs. With every additional boss defeated Boss 5 will lose a buff.
You can choose to defeat specific bosses to remove more troublesome buffs and
take on Boss 5 early in order to reach the sixth boss sooner, or you can fight
it at it's full power for more of a challenge. There will be bonus rewards if you
do defeat Boss 5 with it's three buffs.
The final boss of the raid is the last major end boss of the base game
and as a result it will be made incredibly special. Part of why this raid is small
when compared to something like Citadel is I want more time to work on the final boss.
The item level 160 gear dropped from the raid will have a set bonus
increasing maximum HP and primary stats. The four set bonus will also apply a new
status called "Umbral Empowerment" which will further increase your stats as well as
interact with a few different things inside the raid and dungeon.
This raid will not drop accessories as there will be one more single boss
raid released in patch 1.5.5 that will serve as a kind of epilogue to the base game.
That will be where the item level 160 accessories will be obtained.
===============The Breach Dungeon=================================
A brand new dungeon that drops item level 145 weapons and armor.
This dungeon is three bosses and will be more traditional compared to the last
couple of dungeons, I hope you enjoy!
===============New Gear Enhancement===============================
A new item is made available in patch 1.5 known as an Umbra Shard.
Umbra Shards are a new type of augment for gear. Item level 160 chest pieces
will have an Umbra Shard slot instead of a gem. Umbra shards increase all primary
stats by a percentage. They are incredibly powerful however they require a large
amount of a material called "Umbral Fragment" with each shard costing 100 fragments.
The shard combined with the tier set bonus will equal a 20% increase in your
primary stat when wearing best in slot gear. Your character will be the strongest they've
ever been by the end of the 1.5 cycle and will make leveling to 50 in 2.0 much easier.
Shards are obtained through killing bosses and harvesting nodes within
the dungeon and raid zones.
===============Elemental Weapon Updates===========================
The final stage of the Elemental Weapons will be made available
in patch 1.5. They will be item level 190 and grant a new skill when equipped.
The skills will be the same ones gained from equipping the Greatscale Weapons
obtained from Zahak's Domain raid that was added in patch 1.3. A lot of these
skills will be added to the job kits permanently in version 2.0 please look
forward to it!
===============Proofs of Victory Updates==========================
Proofs of Victory (PoV)were a forgotten feature as there hasn't been any new
ones since patch 1.3, however in version 1.5 there will be 8 brand new
proofs of victory obtainable from various pieces of content. And to support
all the new PoV's additional rewards will be added to the system. Not only
that but the number of Proofs you have obtained will now be shown in the save
screen.
===============Job Balance========================================
Base Stat Changes
Jobs have had their Base HP adjusted across the board;
Paladin;
level 200 ----> level 150
Warrior;
level 185 ----> level 160
White Mage;
level 85 ----> level 100
Fortune Teller;
level 100 ----> level 105
Black Mage;
level 50 ----> level 95
Arcanist;
level 75 ----> level 100
Monk;
level 125 ----> level 115
Ninja;
level 120 ----> level 115
Gunner;
level 70 ----> level 100
Bard;
level 100 ----> level 110
Basic Commands
Guard has been changed;
HP recovered reduced 10% ----> 5%
MP recovered increased 10% ---> 15%
Black Mage
Channel Mana has been changed;
MP regenerated 75% ----> 100%
Supernova has been changed;
a.mat 15 - b.mdf 3 ----> a.mat 10 - b.mdf 5
Monk
Snap Punch has been changed;
Damage dealt increased: a.atk 4 - b.def 3 ----> a.atk 5 - b.def 2
White Mage
Cure has been changed;
Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 8 ----> a.mat 4
Medica has been changed;
Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 9 ----> a.mat 6
Fortune Teller
Fortune has been changed;
Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 5 ----> a.mat 3
Fortune II has been changed;
Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 8 ----> a.mat 5
Helios has been changed;
Healing Potency Reduced: a.mat 8 ----> a.mat 6
==============Adjustments & Misc Additions========================
-New gathering materials have been added on Tier 3 and 4 nodes.
-New Tier of food has been introduced.
-Material requirements for crafting food items have been reduced
-Weekend bonus rewards have been increased.
-Teleport menu has been updated so that undiscovered locations will not be visible
on the list.
-Mail story chapters 1 through 5 have been changed so that they will not be visible until the proper
condition has been met, whether through a level requirement or boss kill.
-Main Story chapters 6 through 30 have been changed so that they will not be visible until their
relavent Eternal Quest has been started.
-Eternal Quest Chapters will now remain hidden until the previous Eternal Quest Chapter has been
completed.
*This is not the case for The Sundered Plains and the Elemental Labyrinth
-HP and MP will now regenerate out of combat in dungeons and raids.
-New Music has been added to dungeon and raid zones.
-Final boss encounters in dungeons and raids now have a unique theme
-A new tileset has been added to the Elemental Labyrinth, new skills have also been
added to the mimics for this new tileset.
-HP values of mobs in the overworld have been adjusted.
-When accepting the Quest "Take me to Church" the camera will now pan over to the NPC
you need to speak to.
-Reputation needed to unlock Crestmorne Temple Normal has been lowered.
======================Bug Fixes===================================
-Several sets of weapons were missing basic item descriptions and
stats that has been fixed
-Nightsworn Shield had the incorrect rarity
-Forgotten Shield had no meta data attached to it.
-Fixed a bug where you could not obtain weekend bonus rewards from the Arcane Archive
-Fixed incorrect dialogue when prompted to leave the dungeon after completing the Arcane Archives
-Fixed a bug where the wrong story chapter was set to complete after finishing Story Chapter 20
-Fixed a bug where it displayed the wrong key count requirement to progress past a boss floor in the Elemental Labyrinth
-Fixed a bug where sometimes the tileset would change in the middle of a run in the Elemental Labyrinth
-Fixed a bug when progressing past a boss floor in the elemental labyrinth the wrong amount of keys would be subtracted from the player
-Fixed a bug where under certain conditions Emperial Arrow would not reset Damage over time effects applied by Bards
