June 28th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11564820 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 01:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 28th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/cbbdd19f0af9d6e9d24f956004e809728772ed4b.png[/img]

1. MP Regeneration Buff Balance

■ Event Period: June 28, 2023 After Maintenance – (Permanent) (UTC+0)

Increased MP Regeneration in 2vs2 Ranked Matches by 50%

Increased MP Regeneration in 1vs1 Ranked Matches to 50% (Increased from 20%)

2. Daily Quest

■ Event Period: June 28, 2023 After Maintenance – July 19, 2023 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

Complete daily quests during the event period to acquire [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/655969cd2398f088b952d087d31d3c48ab63acc5.png[/img]

★ The following items will be deleted on July 19, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/01e1296ad653f183b8b21355768a99105b4a50bb.png[/img]