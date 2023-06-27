June 28th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 28th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/cbbdd19f0af9d6e9d24f956004e809728772ed4b.png[/img]
1. MP Regeneration Buff Balance
■ Event Period: June 28, 2023 After Maintenance – (Permanent) (UTC+0)
Increased MP Regeneration in 2vs2 Ranked Matches by 50%
Increased MP Regeneration in 1vs1 Ranked Matches to 50% (Increased from 20%)
2. Daily Quest
■ Event Period: June 28, 2023 After Maintenance – July 19, 2023 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Complete daily quests during the event period to acquire [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/655969cd2398f088b952d087d31d3c48ab63acc5.png[/img]
★ The following items will be deleted on July 19, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/01e1296ad653f183b8b21355768a99105b4a50bb.png[/img]
Changed depots in qa-version branch