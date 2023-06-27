Major Patch 1.1.1.

MAJOR PATCH NOTES
This patch fixes several issues with StarCore Legacy and adds some new features that were requested.
FIXES:
Fixed audio error with the laser grids in the Bridge Area after the red alert is triggered
Fixed bug that was causing the red alert to trigger when loading a game from the menu if the game hadn't been saved yet after the red alert was triggered
Fixed a bug that was causing a late boss to not spawn after the red alert was triggered
Fixed a bug where Lufai's ship would not load after loading the game
Fixed some map screen misinformation about where save locations were
Fixed some tile and background bugs
Overhauled collisions and fixed issues where the player was getting stuck in walls
Fixed some enemy placement and balancing issues
NEW FEATURES:
Added a current objective to the pause menu so the player will know what the goal is at the moment
Added icons on the maps screen that shows where you can exit a current location at
*Added a full map screen that can be switched to from the map screen that shows an overall layout of the game so you know what areas are next to each other and can navigate easier
Changed files in this update