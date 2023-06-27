Major Patch 1.1.1.

MAJOR PATCH NOTES

This patch fixes several issues with StarCore Legacy and adds some new features that were requested.

FIXES:

Fixed audio error with the laser grids in the Bridge Area after the red alert is triggered

Fixed bug that was causing the red alert to trigger when loading a game from the menu if the game hadn't been saved yet after the red alert was triggered

Fixed a bug that was causing a late boss to not spawn after the red alert was triggered

Fixed a bug where Lufai's ship would not load after loading the game

Fixed some map screen misinformation about where save locations were

Fixed some tile and background bugs

Overhauled collisions and fixed issues where the player was getting stuck in walls

Fixed some enemy placement and balancing issues

NEW FEATURES:

Added a current objective to the pause menu so the player will know what the goal is at the moment

Added icons on the maps screen that shows where you can exit a current location at

*Added a full map screen that can be switched to from the map screen that shows an overall layout of the game so you know what areas are next to each other and can navigate easier