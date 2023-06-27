 Skip to content

Grab The Goblins! update for 27 June 2023

The game is live! Please review it and share with your friends and dogs!

Build 11564591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm really excited to have the game out there and in people's hands! ːsteamhappyː

If you find any bugs feel free to reply here or email me at jackharnett99@gmail.com

Also if you could positively review the game that'd help out immensely! I'm really proud of what I have made and reviewing and sharing help other people see it and hopefully have some fun.

If there is at least a few people who enjoy the game then I'd love to add a free stage or two in the future, but for now I am nervously awaiting any bug reports.

Happy goblin grabbing!

