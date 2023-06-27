The game is live! Please review it and share with your friends and dogs!

I'm really excited to have the game out there and in people's hands! ːsteamhappyː

If you find any bugs feel free to reply here or email me at jackharnett99@gmail.com

Also if you could positively review the game that'd help out immensely! I'm really proud of what I have made and reviewing and sharing help other people see it and hopefully have some fun.

If there is at least a few people who enjoy the game then I'd love to add a free stage or two in the future, but for now I am nervously awaiting any bug reports.

Happy goblin grabbing!