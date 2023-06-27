2023.06.26.1 - Seed of Revenge

No longer will dying return you to all the way to the beginning, forcing you to retread early biomes, unable to retry the challenge that bested you because the seed is lost.
Get revenge with immediate respawns at the beginning of the level, or retry the entire run by learning the seed upon ejection.
- seed is now shown above stats on menu, with an initial ? if unseeded or ! if seeded
- unseeded runs now choose from a valid seed which is hidden during play and revealed upon ejection
- seed now only regenerates after ejection
- reduced penalty of death to automatically respawning at the beginning of the current level with full health
- added death reason subtitle while stunned and awaiting respawn
- added credits to Options menu
- enemies are now automatically dropped if they die while grabbed
- extended range of jackhammer and allowed double block destruction
- re-enabled collision impact damage, as gravity claws are sufficient to maintain control while falling
- simplified tutorial
- added keymap tip to beginning of tutorial
