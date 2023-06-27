A Shaman's Ballard V2

Hello Shamen!
The game has been left unatended too for some time admittedly, because not too many issues were found before. I recently replayed it though and did some tweaks.
- Fixed a few typos
- Fixed a few tileset issues (being able to walk where you shouldn't)
- A specific quest scene could be triggered multiple times. That should no longer be possible
- A store was selling the same item twice, removed the duplicate item
- The final boss takes no damage from fire, but could be affected by burning. This didn't make much sense and is no longer possible
- Some negative states took an incredibly long time to walk off and no text told players about the states disappearing. Now it should
- It should now be more likely to encounter some fishing mobs while fishing at certain locations
- Some other very minor tweaks to a few locations
Both A Shaman's Ballard and Trials of Proelium can be bought in a bundle. Both games will be on a big sale during the upcoming steam summer sale. You can check that out here
And on a final note, I hope you are having a great pride month! 🏳️🌈
Enjoy the rest of the summer!
Changed files in this update