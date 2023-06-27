 Skip to content

A Shaman's Ballard update for 27 June 2023

A Shaman's Ballard V2

Share · View all patches · Build 11564427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Shamen!

The game has been left unatended too for some time admittedly, because not too many issues were found before. I recently replayed it though and did some tweaks.

  • Fixed a few typos
  • Fixed a few tileset issues (being able to walk where you shouldn't)
  • A specific quest scene could be triggered multiple times. That should no longer be possible
  • A store was selling the same item twice, removed the duplicate item
  • The final boss takes no damage from fire, but could be affected by burning. This didn't make much sense and is no longer possible
  • Some negative states took an incredibly long time to walk off and no text told players about the states disappearing. Now it should
  • It should now be more likely to encounter some fishing mobs while fishing at certain locations
  • Some other very minor tweaks to a few locations

Both A Shaman's Ballard and Trials of Proelium can be bought in a bundle. Both games will be on a big sale during the upcoming steam summer sale. You can check that out here

And on a final note, I hope you are having a great pride month! 🏳️‍🌈

Enjoy the rest of the summer!

