A Shaman's Ballard V2

Hello Shamen!

The game has been left unatended too for some time admittedly, because not too many issues were found before. I recently replayed it though and did some tweaks.

Fixed a few typos

Fixed a few tileset issues (being able to walk where you shouldn't)

A specific quest scene could be triggered multiple times. That should no longer be possible

A store was selling the same item twice, removed the duplicate item

The final boss takes no damage from fire, but could be affected by burning. This didn't make much sense and is no longer possible

Some negative states took an incredibly long time to walk off and no text told players about the states disappearing. Now it should

It should now be more likely to encounter some fishing mobs while fishing at certain locations

Some other very minor tweaks to a few locations

Both A Shaman's Ballard and Trials of Proelium can be bought in a bundle. Both games will be on a big sale during the upcoming steam summer sale. You can check that out here

And on a final note, I hope you are having a great pride month! 🏳️‍🌈

Enjoy the rest of the summer!