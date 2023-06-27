 Skip to content

Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy update for 27 June 2023

Patch Notes for the Most Important Game in the Galaxy - June 26

Hi Guys!

Thank you very much for all the feedback you sent to improve the game! We've made some improvements, and we're also aware of issues we're working to fix!

Fixed issues:

📍We corrected the wrong description of the Garden and Room Sticker.
📍 We implemented a possible solution for people who were experiencing crashes and crashes. If you were experiencing this issue, please test again.

Known issues:

📍Some chapter selection arrows may occasionally stop working.
📍Cartoon Network logo may appear twice for some people.

Please feel free to send us feedback on the Steam forum by logging into our Discord or message us at support@doubledashstudios.com.

Thanks again for playing!

