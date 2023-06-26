I'm uploading this patch to test if achievements are working - sorry the mess but did not had enough time to check yet.
Actually this patch came earlier to fix a level blocker on a certain area at the Metro Level.
I will make a more clear update this weekend.
Fida Puti Samurai update for 26 June 2023
Achievements?
