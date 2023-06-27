 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 27 June 2023

1.48 Release Notes - Secular Solstice

Share · View all patches · Build 11564094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a preview of your wizard wearing the hat or robe when crafting a new hat or robe. Drag palette potions onto the ingredient list to try different colors before you mix.
  • Added your current Spark Streak status to your Wizard popup.
  • Added the ability to use Revive potions in Battle.
  • Added the ability to use Dazzle to revive in Mixing and Battle.
  • Added a graphical indication that pieces can only slide horizontally to Battle.
  • Many other small tweaks, fixes and improvements.

