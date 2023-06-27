- Added a preview of your wizard wearing the hat or robe when crafting a new hat or robe. Drag palette potions onto the ingredient list to try different colors before you mix.
- Added your current Spark Streak status to your Wizard popup.
- Added the ability to use Revive potions in Battle.
- Added the ability to use Dazzle to revive in Mixing and Battle.
- Added a graphical indication that pieces can only slide horizontally to Battle.
- Many other small tweaks, fixes and improvements.
Puzzle Wizards update for 27 June 2023
1.48 Release Notes - Secular Solstice
