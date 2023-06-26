Battle Stats Panel - v0.3.1.3

Patch Notes - v0.3.1.3
New
- Added an ! mark indication on unread Mail;
- Added Stats Panel for all characters when Clearing or Failing a Stage, including the duration of the run, damages, enemies killed and other details. Stats panel vary between each characters to showcase specific mechanics from each of them;
- Added a new option under Settings>Graphics, so players can remove Hit Effects if they desire. Removing Hit Effects can improve performance for some players;
- Added a new option under Settings>Graphics, introducing an option to remove the Pixel Perfect effect of the Camera. The Pixel Perfect Camera ensures that the art of the game stays crispy and faithful to the original sizes, making sure there’s no tearing on the visuals, but it limits the resolutions that are supported. Disabling this option will allow the game to resize to most resolutions, but may cause tearing of the visuals, broken pixels and stretched visuals;
- Added a new indication for Multiple Events on the Map Selection screens, to mitigate confusion when the Merchants and the Ships are in town at the same time.
Adjustments
Overall optimization in the game to improve performance;
Adjusted the text of 2 statues to avoid confusion on how they work:
- Angler's Statue: When a ship visits the Village, increases the chance of it being the Fish Trader Ship by 20%.
- Anchor of Hunger: When a ship visits the Village, increases the chance of it being the Floating Restaurant Ship by 20%.
These statues don't increase the chance of a ship appearing. They only increase the chance of it being a specific ship WHEN a ship visits the Village.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Fish Skewer. Changed the exp collectable provided by the meal to always give a guaranteed level up, ignoring experience modifications. This will avoid situations where players would not gain a level on Malignous mode even with the meal equipped;
- Fixed the Skill Tooltip of level 4 for Salvaging Crane skill.
