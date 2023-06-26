HOT SUMMER UPDATE

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43704726/67b26b5215acea2b5d47898b7ba552cca4b6d23e.png[/img]

EVENT

In this event you can break 50 watermelons, if you break all 50 watermelons you get access to a new secret skin!

Watermelons fall after killing a skeleton, you have to shoot him to break and collect and get 1 of 50 points.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43704726/a542e613543fec4e2810e55c1be5ab941ec13a47.png[/img]

New Theme Menu

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43704726/02a8fc6557d169cd14704effc2e33d30c94cdd52.png[/img]

New map

Sandcastle

The new map is a sand castle, a small karat for 8 people, where there is a huge watermelon, eat it unfortunately can not.

But you can play on this map with friends!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43704726/06d2a501f8e877ec7f9222fed6aa3d272cd4353b.png[/img]

New gamemode

BareBones

In discord, me with player sh0rdy2h1gh spontaneously came up with the idea, as some want to play on equal terms with other players, in this mode will not work any skin, all players will be on the standard skeleton skins fight for victory, enjoy!

A bit from the developer.

I see that the online is very small, and it would be great if you could share this game with your friends or make a Tik-Tok video.

Anyway, thanks for playing Edemn, you're really cool!

I will continue to support the game with updates, but at the same time doing my other little game project!

Do not forget to visit our discord, there are a lot of things that I personally can tell let's say before the release of updates.