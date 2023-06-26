 Skip to content

The Lone Blade update for 26 June 2023

The Lone Blade - Update June 27

The Lone Blade - Update June 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Add parts selection
  • Solve issue on part 3 loading wrong cinematic when loading a save at the third checkpoint
  • Solve the issue of sounds not stopping between scenes

