0.8.6 Beta Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch notes will be updated whenever the beta branch will receive an update until its feature complete for the upcoming version 0.8.6.

Patch notes v. 0.8.6.0a

Transitioned to multi threaded physics model for increased performance. Plenty of technical changes on how collisions are processed to enable multi threaded physics.

Performance improvements on hitting enemies due to new and improved enemy detection range change for all enemies.

Fixed inconsistent map enemy density which could lead to very poor performance on very unplayable enemy densities on forest and sands map for example. Previously some maps due to weak enemy spawn restrictions could end up having tons over overlapping enemies that was leading to massive performance issues. This should now be fixed as enemies have now the same spawn restrictions on each map.

Sand map now has larger trap distance to prevent trap cluttering.

Memory leak fixes.

Fixed invisible AoE field on corrupted merchant.

Fixed off-flowing tooltips in the pathfinder when applying shards to maps.

Increased spawn possibility of the new added secret.

Bounty Hunt the new Secret

The efforts which flowed into the past streamer-race event have also brought back a species which seemed extinguished in the vast lands around Ankerath.

We offer a bounty for the first 3 persons who post a screenshot of the new secret into our Discord in the ⁠screenshots channel. The first 3 players who share the right screenshot will receive a steam key for one of our games or soundtracks of their choice!

Bug Reporting

Please use our Discord or the steam forums to report any occuring issues so that we can fix and improve all the new features to make the upcoming udpate the best it can be! Thanks for being part of this journey!