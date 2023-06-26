 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 26 June 2023

Early Access Patch 0.2.2

Early Access Patch 0.2.2

Hey all, we are back today with another update!

This will contain everything in the previous patch that we had to roll back, as well as fixes for the issues that caused us to roll back in the first place.

We have also re-enabled host migration in this patch. We believe we have fixed the underlying problems with it. In-case we haven't though, we have also added a lot of additional logging to help us track it down if needed. We will be keeping a close eye on it, please let us know if you run into any issues!

This patch doesn't quite have the fix ready for the dedicated servers though, so they will be turned off until we can get a fix out for them. We are hoping tomorrow or Wednesday, but we will let you know!

Until next time!
-Skedog

