Garden Galaxy update for 27 June 2023

Garden Galaxy Summer Update

Garden Galaxy update for 27 June 2023 · Build 11563762

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Garden Galaxy's Summer Update is here 🌞
Discover over 30 new items and get creative with 2 new sets!

Beach and Swamp sets

Notable New Items
Avoid these spoilers if you'd prefer to find everything yourself!

  • [spoiler]Glowing Mushroom: adds a glowing spore environment effect.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Message in a bottle: contains messages that display stats of your game.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Net: collects random items over time while placed in water.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Tortoises![/spoiler]
Collection Screen
  • Now with less scrolling! Quickly jump to a set by clicking on its coin at the top.

  • The Collection screen can also be opened/closed using the Tab key.
  • Undiscovered secret items now have hints on how to find them.
Other
  • Settings: added an option to change the Anti-Aliasing quality.
  • Settings: added options to disable Bloom and SSAO.
  • Added 2 set completion achievements.
Fixes
  • Fixed a rare softlock where The Pot could not be moved or used after selling items.
  • Fixed an issue where larger items would get moved with nearby items.
  • Fixed smaller items being unselectable after being placed onto certain water tiles.
  • Fixed an issue where items could not be moved if the camera was moving.
  • Fixed various items blocking the selection of other items behind.

