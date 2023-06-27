Garden Galaxy Summer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11563762 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 15:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Garden Galaxy's Summer Update is here 🌞

Discover over 30 new items and get creative with 2 new sets!

Beach and Swamp sets

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42284117/ae8da9019f361c31031f12dd4e6c6c250cff4d7b.png[/img]

Notable New Items

Avoid these spoilers if you'd prefer to find everything yourself!

[spoiler]Glowing Mushroom: adds a glowing spore environment effect.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Message in a bottle: contains messages that display stats of your game.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Net: collects random items over time while placed in water.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Tortoises![/spoiler]

Collection Screen

Now with less scrolling! Quickly jump to a set by clicking on its coin at the top.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42284117/ca02662388c00c079162c6f744b62cf293584b40.png[/img]

The Collection screen can also be opened/closed using the Tab key.

Undiscovered secret items now have hints on how to find them.

Other

Settings: added an option to change the Anti-Aliasing quality.

Settings: added options to disable Bloom and SSAO.

Added 2 set completion achievements.

Fixes