Garden Galaxy Summer Update

Hello!
Garden Galaxy's Summer Update is here 🌞
Discover over 30 new items and get creative with 2 new sets!
Beach and Swamp sets
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42284117/ae8da9019f361c31031f12dd4e6c6c250cff4d7b.png[/img]
Notable New Items
Avoid these spoilers if you'd prefer to find everything yourself!
- [spoiler]Glowing Mushroom: adds a glowing spore environment effect.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Message in a bottle: contains messages that display stats of your game.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Net: collects random items over time while placed in water.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Tortoises![/spoiler]
Collection Screen
- Now with less scrolling! Quickly jump to a set by clicking on its coin at the top.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42284117/ca02662388c00c079162c6f744b62cf293584b40.png[/img]
- The Collection screen can also be opened/closed using the Tab key.
- Undiscovered secret items now have hints on how to find them.
Other
- Settings: added an option to change the Anti-Aliasing quality.
- Settings: added options to disable Bloom and SSAO.
- Added 2 set completion achievements.
Fixes
- Fixed a rare softlock where The Pot could not be moved or used after selling items.
- Fixed an issue where larger items would get moved with nearby items.
- Fixed smaller items being unselectable after being placed onto certain water tiles.
- Fixed an issue where items could not be moved if the camera was moving.
- Fixed various items blocking the selection of other items behind.
