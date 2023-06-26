-fixed a game breaking issue that caused the tablet to not display anything other than the map
-fixed a game breaking issue that caused the customize menu to break when selecting the Outer Space skin for the M4
-fixed an issue where the M4 would have infinite bullets
-fixed an issue where the Double Laser would take 0 loadout points
-various more hotfixes, more to come
Open Mod update for 26 June 2023
Open Mod v1.105 [27-Jun-23]
