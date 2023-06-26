 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Mod update for 26 June 2023

Open Mod v1.105 [27-Jun-23]

Share · View all patches · Build 11563673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed a game breaking issue that caused the tablet to not display anything other than the map
-fixed a game breaking issue that caused the customize menu to break when selecting the Outer Space skin for the M4
-fixed an issue where the M4 would have infinite bullets
-fixed an issue where the Double Laser would take 0 loadout points
-various more hotfixes, more to come

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1591681 Depot 1591681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link