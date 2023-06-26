Update 0.10

New features:
- Support for video questions
- Improved usability of the score adjustments window
- Introduction of a voting window at the end of a game (will only appear if you haven't voted for the pack you just finished playing; voting is optional and can be skipped)
- Clear error message when attempting to select an asset from a protected location (e.g., drive C:); credits: bateman
- Improved error notification system to provide better user feedback
- If there are no one to answer a question (everyone has answered wrong), it will automatically be marked as failed
- Settings now accept decimal values, allowing for more precise adjustments (e.g., 15.0 seconds -> 15.2 seconds)
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update