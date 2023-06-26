 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 26 June 2023

Update 0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11563611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Support for video questions
  • Improved usability of the score adjustments window
  • Introduction of a voting window at the end of a game (will only appear if you haven't voted for the pack you just finished playing; voting is optional and can be skipped)
  • Clear error message when attempting to select an asset from a protected location (e.g., drive C:); credits: bateman
  • Improved error notification system to provide better user feedback
  • If there are no one to answer a question (everyone has answered wrong), it will automatically be marked as failed
  • Settings now accept decimal values, allowing for more precise adjustments (e.g., 15.0 seconds -> 15.2 seconds)

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

