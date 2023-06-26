Update 8 Fixes v0.8.0.5

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, Today we have a patch for you all which will most likely be our last patch until most of the studio comes back from vacation around August, When we return from vacation we will resume stabilizing the Experimental branch to get it to a level where we are happy to release this to everyone in our Early Access branch.

We know there are some issues that are not addressed in this patch, performance issues across the board being a good example, which we know a lot of you have reported in our QA site, we have not forgotten about this nor about any of the other issues or bugs you have reported on the site and once we’re all back in full force we will go back to regularly patching.

In order for us to be able to really fix what is truly important for you all, please let us know any feedback you might have over at our QA site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will be happy to read any posts from you all when we’re back from vacation.

As always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

See you again soon everyone, Thank you all for enjoying our game and we hope you’re having fun with the Experimental release of Update 8 <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed Wall Outlets not snapping to Beams and Pillars

Fixed Wall Outlets not allowing 45 degree rotation

Fixed Blueprints saved over old Update 7 Blueprints having weird issues and crashing when the Blueprint contained Pipelines

Fixed crash when opening an empty Crash Site

Fixed being able to exit Locomotives while having the Train Menu UI open

Fixed the MAM UI closing after any research was completed

UI

Removed the legacy option for “Enable Gamepad Input” from the “Controls” submenu and removed leftover keybinds To elaborate further on this change, This option did NOT mean that we had gamepad support, this has never been the case, it was some legacy leftover inputs from default UE4, we intentionally left those in as at the time, some players were using them alongside the custom controller configs on Steam to create controller layouts for the game.



In UE5, this option does nothing as a result of the Input System overhaul, there also were some leftover keybindings, I.E. Right Thumbstick look, which was not properly set up and would cause issues, so this would actually get in the way of anyone who is trying to properly set up a controller config via Steam or any other third party application.

Now these leftover inputs have been removed, so now you should be able to properly set up a custom controller configuration without any issues.

Existing custom controller configs will most likely need to be updated when moving from Update 7 to Update 8, but this was already the case, now it will just be smoother when trying to update these configs as there will be no leftover inputs that get in the way.

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Manage > Verify Files > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.