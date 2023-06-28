Added more spacers (to allow right wheel fitment with rally kit)
Increased high speed steering angle. now cars take sharper corners and slide out
Fixed f9 not working to save car to mp
Added back traffic (different system that at least works with shifting world - you can still turn it off in options)
Opened beach house - can use as a base
Added turbo for i6d
Added grey interior
Added turboengine to have a chance to spawn on wolf
Added 1,8 chance to spawn on ladcoupe lad cabrio and niv
Added new location on big map (also pizza deliveries there)
Enabled things locking in trailers
Survival updates:
Enabled all cars on survival start (get one randomly on start)
Exposed seed in survival mode. you can set it or just use random button
Added asphalt roads
Minimized mountain area
Roads now don't go in water but find path around
My Garage update for 28 June 2023
UPDATE 28/06
Added more spacers (to allow right wheel fitment with rally kit)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update