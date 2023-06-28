UPDATE 28/06

Added more spacers (to allow right wheel fitment with rally kit)

Increased high speed steering angle. now cars take sharper corners and slide out

Fixed f9 not working to save car to mp

Added back traffic (different system that at least works with shifting world - you can still turn it off in options)

Opened beach house - can use as a base

Added turbo for i6d

Added grey interior

Added turboengine to have a chance to spawn on wolf

Added 1,8 chance to spawn on ladcoupe lad cabrio and niv

Added new location on big map (also pizza deliveries there)

Enabled things locking in trailers

Survival updates:

Enabled all cars on survival start (get one randomly on start)

Exposed seed in survival mode. you can set it or just use random button

Added asphalt roads

Minimized mountain area

Roads now don't go in water but find path around