- Amount of time earned per checkpoint during the weekly course is now different per ability
- Always display top 4 players on the weekly leaderboards
- Fix for chase your sister sometimes showing accessories
Hot Lava update for 27 June 2023
Game Hotfix - 562792
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hot Lava
