New Tutorial!!!

Throughout this month of June, there have been renovations at my house, dividing by 6 my time spent on projects.

I still managed to do this redesign of the tutorial.

This was becoming urgent, as I found that in addition to boring players, the tutorial was not fulfilling its purpose.

At the end of the previous tutorial, players still didn't know how to play well.

Now more text is displayed on the screen at once and you will have plenty of time to read it at your own pace :)

Everything concerning the sequence of actions and the notions of rhythm and anticipation have been moved to the end of the tutorial.

Just before practice against the Ninjas.

With this new version, it will be more pleasant to redo the tutorial because you will be able to quickly advance the parts that you already master.

Precisely, I invite you to try this new version of the tutorial, you could acquire a new and better understanding of the game.

The difficulty of Ninja Scroller depends on your ability to adapt to the gameplay and your understanding of the game.

Think of Ninja Scroller as an end-of-level boss.

Until you understand its patterns and how to react in each of them, you will die quickly.

But, once everything is clear, you can defeat him effortlessly.

The only limit then is your ability to repeat the effort over time.

The next update will probably concern menu navigation.

No date, because my priority remains Underwater Diving, especially with the delay for the reasons mentioned at the beginning of the post:

Good game, and be real BUSHI!

Olivier Raveneau

Mars Touch Studio