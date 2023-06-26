 Skip to content

World of Football Playtest update for 26 June 2023

Patch notes for version 0.7.0.0

Patch notes for version 0.7.0.0
26 June 2023

Gameplay:

  • Quickchat feature has been removed, and will be replaced in the near future for a better system.
    UI:
  • UI Overhaul: We have undertaken a comprehensive redesign of all game interfaces, aiming to enhance player navigation and elevate the overall user experience. Additionally, we have completely revamped the main menu to seamlessly incorporate upcoming updates and ensure a more polished and engaging gameplay environment.

Graphics:

  • Added new field patterns: Empty Dark, Vertical Dense, Horizontal Dense, Maze, Waves.
  • Lowered shadow contrast.
  • Increased indicator contrast.

