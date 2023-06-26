**

Dev Upgrade #3

**

Hello! How are you out there? Are we excited about what's new today?

What is Dev upgrade?

Dev Upgrade is a full upgrade of the game. There will be new Maps, other Maps will be completely rebuilt for better details and a better gaming experience. There will also be a focus on redesigning Widgets, new functions and old functions will be redesigned so that they work in new ways. We have plans to do more Matches, this will be announced at that time. Command function will be completed in Dev Upgrade. This Dev Upgrade will come in several steps that will be released at different times, so expect periods without major updates to the game. There will still be regular updates with fixes and changes along the way.

What’s new in Dev Upgrade #3?

We have upgraded the Lobby Room to walkable! You can now walk around in the Lobby Room and shoot on Targets. Some Targets (Clowns) will makes fun of you, if you mess with them! They will laught of you and reset the point, but only for that Clown you are shooting at. A Shooter targets in moving, from front to backside is more harder that you think, try it! You can walk outside and inside. To enter The Lobby Menu, you have to hit [E] on your keyboard, remember! you don't have to stand front of the Menu.

Brand new Inbox has been made where you will see messages from the Team. Our plan is using this Inbox to let you getting messages from us, but also from your friends on Steam.

VoiceChat is now in-game! You can now talk to your teammates through VoiceChat.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43423419/416c9c7930edfb3bc37dd7625af90a3b2b2bc743.png[/img]

The Lobby Room. You can use Lobby Room as a relaxing game time with or without friends. A waiting room for the next Match, or using it as a Lobby Room. Any way what you want, we have made some fun to the Lobby Room. Shoot at Clowns, but don't mess with them, and they give back! Indoor and outdoor shooting Range, and even moveable shooting targets. Whatever you want to choose from shooting targets. Can you practice to become a better shooter against your enemies.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43423419/d9c172f4b2080a05e879ab9ca9bd096011f5086f.png[/img]

Brand new Inbox. We have created an Inbox which makes it easier for us to send messages if we need this. This could be, for example, if there are offers on Steam, or if there is something new for the game. Our plan is also for it to work together with other functions, such as Steam. But it is not planned for when yet. Every time a new message arrives, a message will appear on the Inbox Icon. It will disappear again after clicking on the icon. Newest message will always be at the top with date of when it was sent and who sent it.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43423419/b8ba1e879856c56b3aabb5de4dbf844b2ebf7223.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43423419/6345d6263c58a95043cc7997a3c957a07250dafc.png[/img]

VoiceChat is now ingame! We've added VoiceChat to the game so you can chat with your Teammates, friends or whoever you're on a team with. You can Mute VoiceChat if it gets too noisy. It is also possible to turn down your Microphone and change which Microphone you want to use if you have several of them installed on your PC. VoiceChat, like Inbox, is still under development and therefore there will be continuous changes.

List of Bugs has been fixed:

* Some weapon sounds would not work correctly. We have fixed several different weapon sounds that would not play in a more correct way.

Changes in animations.

There were several animations that would not work properly, this has been fixed for now. We are in full swing making brand new animations for both the characters and weapons. So please take it with a grain of salt.

Fix of Lobby Menu.

We have corrected the errors that were in the Lobby Menu. Both the Steam Avatar was completely white, and images for vote a Match were not correctly placed.

How many Dev Upgrades?

It is not planned how many will come. It is to be expected that there will be more of these in the future, which will change the game in one way or another. At every Dev Upgrade, it will be announced what is new and what is important to the game. The meaning of this Dev Upgrade is that the game must have a brand-new fresh start, both with new Maps, new appearance and game modes.

If you like the game, we in the team will be happy for a review of the game. So, others can see what you think about the game and what you think about it. Remember, if you have suggestions, we would love to hear from you, and will take them up for decision.

That's all for today! See you next time.

MT Games Interactive Team