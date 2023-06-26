0.4.2 - Tutorial & UI improvements

Tutorial Updates
- tutorial map and objectives have been tweaked to give a better onboarding process. We will continue to work on this as feedback comes in
UI Updates
- wasteland and scrap shield effects from turn based buildings will now show a hover icon corresponding to their type so you can better understand what is happening to those tiles
Miscellaneous
- winning or losing a game will no longer show the final ruin reward collection and final storm dialogues before gameover state respectively.
- reusable parts platform augments has been temporarily disabled while we work on other systems
- trying out new error sound
Bug Fixes
- leaderboards now only show leaderboards for that seed AND difficulty. You will no longer be competing against people playing the same seed on a lower difficulty
