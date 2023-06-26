 Skip to content

Wastelander update for 26 June 2023

0.4.2 - Tutorial & UI improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial Updates

  • tutorial map and objectives have been tweaked to give a better onboarding process. We will continue to work on this as feedback comes in

UI Updates

  • wasteland and scrap shield effects from turn based buildings will now show a hover icon corresponding to their type so you can better understand what is happening to those tiles

Miscellaneous

  • winning or losing a game will no longer show the final ruin reward collection and final storm dialogues before gameover state respectively.
  • reusable parts platform augments has been temporarily disabled while we work on other systems
  • trying out new error sound

Bug Fixes

  • leaderboards now only show leaderboards for that seed AND difficulty. You will no longer be competing against people playing the same seed on a lower difficulty

