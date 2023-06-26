 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 26 June 2023

Update to ver 0.17.2 on June 27, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11563380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・The objective of the final round has been changed to "Hunt The WANTED" only
　This makes the stage fail if 5 minutes elapses without hunting the WANTED
・Changed to display effects during the invincibility time of dodging
・Default skill setting screen
　-Changed the order of skills
　-Unlocked new skills now display "New"
・Achievements
　-Added in the update may be achieved at the moment the game is started,
　 Unlock information is now displayed on the home screen even if the added achievement is achieved at game startup.

