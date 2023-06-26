 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 26 June 2023

Sewage and Blood Update

26 June 2023

Update:
  • New sewer elevated walkway tile.
  • Adjusted sewer AI placement.
  • Better blood explosion for Brute and Dark Knight.
  • New console command for troubleshooting added.

