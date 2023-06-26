Patch 1.8.0 | Japan Exchange Year (New Map)

Hi everyone,

Made another map for you :)

1.8.0 Patch Notes:

New Map: Hibashi High School

fixed a bug that caused players to be undetectable when standing in a doorway

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40217531/552a705b3c0fc37fe258e6cd8979fa3e2f8b1a8e.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40217531/7fa175e70def6a7e40852a22c628fe1bce36e581.png[/img]

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help!

You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice