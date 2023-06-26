NEW RELEASE : Jump Jump Cyberpunk

🤠 COWBOYS vs ALIENS : WORLD 👽

👽 Welcome to a new world within jump jump cyberpunk, cowboys vs aliens 👽

In this world you will find countless new obstacles related to cowboys and aliens, which, together with the music created specifically for each level, you will not be able to stop playing.

You will have three levels of two heights and two levels of three heights, you will have to overcome static and moving objects to be able to face the final boss in the last level, it will not be easy, but it will be exciting and fun. To enjoy 🤠