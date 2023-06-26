 Skip to content

Dice Hero: The Unoriginal Story update for 26 June 2023

v0.5.1 Path Notes

v0.5.1 Path Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for bugs item

Item
  • Charged Armor - Up to 2 Dice: Give Σ x 3 Block and N Strength.
Item Status

  • Temporal Stasis

    • Remove all uses at start of combat.
    • Remove Temporal Stasis and add Disarm at end of turn.

Buff

  • You now get Elite Blessing from Farwell Brother

Nerf

  • Grand Warding

    • Lose 75% Max Health
    • All Damage taken in combat is reduced to 1.
    • All Heal taken in combat is reduced to 1.

Layout

  • Changed Leaderboard display to be easier on the eyes.

Bugs

  • Leaderboard does not load after a run.
  • Shuffle Enemy attack queue too fast messed up the order.
  • Endless Start position was wrong.
  • Endless Save load loaded without endless mode.
  • Upgrade Dice display can no longer be selected, visual bug fixed.
  • Battle Music sometimes didn't work on Custom Battle.
  • Fixed a bug where Resilient Heart triggered when losing Debuff stats.

