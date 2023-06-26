v0.5.1 Path Notes

Sorry for bugs item
Item
- Charged Armor - Up to 2 Dice: Give Σ x 3 Block and N Strength.
Item Status
-
Temporal Stasis
- Remove all uses at start of combat.
- Remove Temporal Stasis and add Disarm at end of turn.
Buff
- You now get Elite Blessing from Farwell Brother
Nerf
-
Grand Warding
- Lose 75% Max Health
- All Damage taken in combat is reduced to 1.
- All Heal taken in combat is reduced to 1.
Layout
- Changed Leaderboard display to be easier on the eyes.
Bugs
- Leaderboard does not load after a run.
- Shuffle Enemy attack queue too fast messed up the order.
- Endless Start position was wrong.
- Endless Save load loaded without endless mode.
- Upgrade Dice display can no longer be selected, visual bug fixed.
- Battle Music sometimes didn't work on Custom Battle.
- Fixed a bug where Resilient Heart triggered when losing Debuff stats.
Changed files in this update