0.0.51 is now available! 🔨
-
New gamepads!
-
App should run much smoother on many devices (still working on further optimizations)
- Render Quality is now a setting
-
New Map for main menu
-
New Explore menu
-
Fixed friend requests
-
Fixed virtual keyboard issues
-
Fixed texts disappearing sometimes
-
Improved caching to enhance load speed
-
Item Editor:
- Save button is back! (our apologies if the absence of an auto-save indication scared you!)
- Color picker now supports continuous drag events
- A bunch of minor fixes
-
Devs:
-
New default script, showcasing many more features
-
Added Pointer.Click
-
Added Quad.IsMask
-
Fixed scroll issues in code editor
-
Controls:
- Pointer now shown by default
- It's now possible to set icons for virtual buttons
-
Removed TimeCycle & TimeCycleMarks
-
Modules can now register to LocalEvents, making them way easier to install:
- require("multi") is now all you need to do to sync players
-
