 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubzh update for 26 June 2023

0.0.51

Share · View all patches · Build 11563165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

0.0.51 is now available! 🔨

  • New gamepads!

  • App should run much smoother on many devices (still working on further optimizations)

    • Render Quality is now a setting

  • New Map for main menu

  • New Explore menu

  • Fixed friend requests

  • Fixed virtual keyboard issues

  • Fixed texts disappearing sometimes

  • Improved caching to enhance load speed

  • Item Editor:

    • Save button is back! (our apologies if the absence of an auto-save indication scared you!)
    • Color picker now supports continuous drag events
    • A bunch of minor fixes

  • Devs:

    • New default script, showcasing many more features

    • Added Pointer.Click

    • Added Quad.IsMask

    • Fixed scroll issues in code editor

    • Controls:

      • Pointer now shown by default
      • It's now possible to set icons for virtual buttons

    • Removed TimeCycle & TimeCycleMarks

    • Modules can now register to LocalEvents, making them way easier to install:

      • require("multi") is now all you need to do to sync players

Changed files in this update

Particubes Windows Depot 1386771
  • Loading history…
Particubes macOS Depot 1386772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link