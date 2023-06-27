Update 12 is Live: Discover What's New in Rail Route!

Greetings, Rail Route community! 🚂

We're thrilled to announce that Update 12 has officially left the station and is now live! After an exciting journey through the development tracks, we're ready to unveil the new features and improvements that we've been working on. Here's a quick rundown of the key highlights:

Notable New Features:

Revamped UI: The in-game user interface has been upgraded with new elements like info panels, context panels, and bottom bars, enhancing your gameplay experience.

Visual Upgrades: We've updated the visuals of the buttons for a more modern and intuitive look.

We're incredibly excited for you to experience these new features and improvements in Update 12. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping this update, and we can't wait to hear what you think.

Please note that we're planning to address some additional changes throughout the coming week. We're committed to bringing even more fluent controls and will be making adjustments based on your feedback. The changes in this update are astronomically big, but don't worry, we'll be iterating over them.

In the coming weeks, we'll also be releasing some changes to the building UX, especially how the right mouse button is used. We've identified some UX flaws there and are working hard to improve them.

So, are you ready to explore the new horizons of Rail Route? Update 12 is waiting for you at the station. All aboard for a thrilling journey!

Full Changelog

News

Acceptmorecontractshintshownwhennoupcommingtrainsareshowningeneralbottombar

Added'Stop'and'Run'commandstothetraincontrols

Addedholdbuttonandreplacedtrainstopstartandtutorialskipbuttonswithit

AddedingameUIelementslikeinfopanels,contextpanels,bottombarsandothernewUI

Addedsupportformultileggedtrainsintrainbottombar

Addedsupportforurbantrainsintrainstopvisuals

Buttontosetuptraintobedispatchedfromcoachyardreversed(locopushingthetrain)addedtoTrainBottomBar,displayedonlywhenrelevant.

Displayprecisetransfertimeoftrialtrainbetweenstationsforeasierschedulemodifications

FocusviewforOfferedContract

Individualcontractlegscanbeselectedbyclickingthemintheofferedcontractbottombar

Multi-legcontractsdisplayedinActiveContractsview

Multi-legcontractsgeneratedforstationswithCoachYard

One-offcontractscanbeconfiguredtoarrivelaterwhenacceptedbutfurthermodificationstotheirscheduleareforbidden

Showkeybindhintforconfigureactononbottombar

Timeshiftingforofferedcontract

Trainalertfortrainsstoppedbyuser

Trainfinished&reversesounds

WhenTrialtrainisfinished,infopanelisshowntoaccept/declinecontract

ActivecontractscheduleeditedintheContractFocusView

Addedcurrenttimeaboveindicatorlineinstationinfopaneltimeline

Addednewbuttonstyleandimprovedexistingbuttonsvisuals

Addedscrollareatointerfaceconfigurationpanelforlowerresolutiondisplays

AllUpgradesforOverviewpanelremovedandunlockedbydefault

AnimatedscoreiconinsteadofentirepanelwhenRushHourwavecompletes

AssignedthesamestatecolorsfromnewUIbuttonstooldUIbuttons

ChangedalloldUItousenewcolors

Clickingupcommingtrainitemnowshowstrainbottombarforthattrain

Constructionmodeswitchedoffwhenmainmenuopened

Contract.OwningStationintroduced,contractsgeneratedforstationswherefreeslotstillavailable.Contractlimitadjustedto2perstation&MoreContract...upgradesunlock3/4/6contractsperstation

DefaultConfigureKeybind-middlemousewithalternative'V'

From,mandatoryandtostationsnolongerclickableinactivecontractspanel

Hiddenleftandrightbuttonsontrainbottombarforsinglelegtrainsastheyareunused

Improvedbottombarscheduleforofferedregionaltraincontracts

Infopanelsareaddedtotheothersidewhenthepreferedspawnlocationisfull

Localizations(nl:achievements,tutorials,ui;zh-Hans:tutorials,ui;de:ui;no:ui;ru:ui)

Localizations(nl:research,tutorials,ui;zh-Hans:research,tutorials,ui;no:ui)

Madeoverviewpaneltoggleableanddisabledbydefault

Movedconfigurationpanelclosebuttontotoprightofpanel

Movedexistingdetailpanelstoconfigurationpanels

Multileggedcontractscannowshowcontractlegsinactivecontractspanel

NewspritesforjoystickbuttonpressLandR

One-waycontracts(toandfromcoachyard)generationturnedoff-werereplacedbymulti-legcontracts

Overviewpanelproperlydisplayhighlightedandselectedtrains

Platformsselectionforofferedcontract

Randomizationofexpectedaveragespeedremovedforfreight,recurrentIC,commuter®ionalcontracts.Maxtrainspeedusedinsteadtosimplifycontractselection.Rewardadjustedtocompensate.

Regtrainsacceptedto,displayedin&auto-dispatchedfromCoachYard

Replacedoldautomatedcontractsmanagerpanelwithnewconfigurationpanel

Researchpointsonthetopcanbeclickedtoopenthesystemupgradesmenu

Rewardforone-offsingle-legcontractsnomorecomprisesredpoint;contracsoffertwiceasmoneyinstead

Rewardforsingle-legICcontractsnomorecomprisesredpointifexpectedspeedisabove100km/h

Rewardforurbantransitcontractsnomorecomprisesgreenpoint

Rewardforurbantransitcontractsnomoredependentonaveragespeed,onlyonnumberofuniquestations.Maxspeedreducedtocompensate&freightrainmaxspeedreducedaswelltobalance.

StationColorsareunlockedbydefaultandarenotanUpgradeanymore

StationconfigurationpanelelementsreplacedwithnewUIvariants

StoryOfJozic'schaptersthatarerelatedtogettingredexperiencepointhavebeenremovedasthebasictrackupgradeisnolongerrequiresredpointstobeunlocked.

Trainbottombarshowsselectedtraininmapeditor

Trainthatisbeingmodifiedishighlightedinstationinfopaneltimeline

Traintimelineisshowingtimes

Upcommingtrainsonbottombarshowstationofarrivalandareclickable

Urbantrainsrewardsperstationincreasedsignificantly

Fixes

Actionswithkeybindswouldstillfirewhiletypinginsomeinputfields

Adjustactivecontractbuttonwasshownontrainbottombarintimetableandrushhourmode

Autoscrolltocurrentdestinationintimetableadjustmentspanelcouldcauseinteractionstobemisalignedfromdestinations

Buildbuttonwasnotshowninsystemupgradetutorials

Buttonswithhoverscaleeffectgotstuckmidanimationwhenclicked

Cameramovementwithkeysstoppedworkingafterclosingconfigurationpanelwithbutton

Constructioncursorwerescalingwithzoomfromwrongpivot

Errorwhentryingtogetpreviousornextinstanceoftrainintimetablemapfortrainbottombar

Gameovermodalwasnotnavigatablewithcontroller

HandlingofpossibleNREwhenunbindingvirtualcursor

Keybindhintswhereshownastextforotherinputdevicethencurrentifnobindingexistedforcurrentinputdevice

Missingtexthighlightsincyclereport

Mousepointerwasnotreenabledaftermodalwasshownduringstorywhenusingagamepad

Navigationhighlighterwasdestroyedwhenloadingamap

Previousandnextlegsontrainbottombarwherenotavailablefortrialtrain

ReverseandAdjusttimetablebuttonsontrainbottombardidnotlistentoshownkeybind

Scrollbarhadincorrectcolorssetup

Selectingdifferenttrainineditorstationinfopaneltimelinewouldnotdeselectprevioustrain

Sliderhandlestillanimatedwhensliderwasnoninteractable

Somemenupagesdidnotreenablenavigationoncorrectelementswhenswitchingpagesoropeningmenu

Stationinfopaneltimelinetrainhighlightoutofpanelwhentrainwith2stopsonthesamestationwasselected

Stationinfopaneltimelinevisithighlightscouldshowoutsideofpanel

Stationinfopaneltrainlabelsoverlappedresearchpanel

Stationinfopanelshaddisabledstationcolorwhenswitchingcontractlegsinofferedcontractfocusview

Timecontrolbindingsstoppedworkingwhenclosingsystemupgradeswithtogglebutton

TimecouldoverlapbuttonsabovebottombaronlargeUIscales

TimetableandRushHourtrainsdidnotworkintrainbottombar

Trainscheduledidnotfitproperlyintrainbottombar

Trainstopintrainbottombarschedulehadblacktimetextwhenstationhasyellowsign

Trainsalreadyinselectedstatewerenothighlightedinstationinfopanelwhenpaneliscreated

Trainsscheduledinthefuturecouldnotbeselectedinthestationinfopaneltimeline

Upcommingtrainremainedhighlightedafterupcommingtrainbottombarwasclosed

VariousUIElementswherevisibileonthemapwhenaRushHourwavecompletionscreenwasshown

ZoominCameraMoveToBoundswerewronglycalculated

Full steam ahead, folks! 🚂

