Rail Route update for 27 June 2023

Update 12 is Live: Discover What's New in Rail Route!

Greetings, Rail Route community! 🚂

We're thrilled to announce that Update 12 has officially left the station and is now live! After an exciting journey through the development tracks, we're ready to unveil the new features and improvements that we've been working on. Here's a quick rundown of the key highlights:

Notable New Features:

Notable Updates:

We're incredibly excited for you to experience these new features and improvements in Update 12. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping this update, and we can't wait to hear what you think.

Please note that we're planning to address some additional changes throughout the coming week. We're committed to bringing even more fluent controls and will be making adjustments based on your feedback. The changes in this update are astronomically big, but don't worry, we'll be iterating over them.

In the coming weeks, we'll also be releasing some changes to the building UX, especially how the right mouse button is used. We've identified some UX flaws there and are working hard to improve them.

So, are you ready to explore the new horizons of Rail Route? Update 12 is waiting for you at the station. All aboard for a thrilling journey!

Full Changelog

News
  • Acceptmorecontractshintshownwhennoupcommingtrainsareshowningeneralbottombar
  • Added'Stop'and'Run'commandstothetraincontrols
  • Addedholdbuttonandreplacedtrainstopstartandtutorialskipbuttonswithit
  • AddedingameUIelementslikeinfopanels,contextpanels,bottombarsandothernewUI
  • Addedsupportformultileggedtrainsintrainbottombar
  • Addedsupportforurbantrainsintrainstopvisuals
  • Buttontosetuptraintobedispatchedfromcoachyardreversed(locopushingthetrain)addedtoTrainBottomBar,displayedonlywhenrelevant.
  • Displayprecisetransfertimeoftrialtrainbetweenstationsforeasierschedulemodifications
  • FocusviewforOfferedContract
  • Individualcontractlegscanbeselectedbyclickingthemintheofferedcontractbottombar
  • Multi-legcontractsdisplayedinActiveContractsview
  • Multi-legcontractsgeneratedforstationswithCoachYard
  • One-offcontractscanbeconfiguredtoarrivelaterwhenacceptedbutfurthermodificationstotheirscheduleareforbidden
  • Showkeybindhintforconfigureactononbottombar
  • Timeshiftingforofferedcontract
  • Trainalertfortrainsstoppedbyuser
  • Trainfinished&reversesounds
  • WhenTrialtrainisfinished,infopanelisshowntoaccept/declinecontract
Updates
  • ActivecontractscheduleeditedintheContractFocusView
  • Addedcurrenttimeaboveindicatorlineinstationinfopaneltimeline
  • Addednewbuttonstyleandimprovedexistingbuttonsvisuals
  • Addedscrollareatointerfaceconfigurationpanelforlowerresolutiondisplays
  • AllUpgradesforOverviewpanelremovedandunlockedbydefault
  • AnimatedscoreiconinsteadofentirepanelwhenRushHourwavecompletes
  • AssignedthesamestatecolorsfromnewUIbuttonstooldUIbuttons
  • ChangedalloldUItousenewcolors
  • Clickingupcommingtrainitemnowshowstrainbottombarforthattrain
  • Constructionmodeswitchedoffwhenmainmenuopened
  • Contract.OwningStationintroduced,contractsgeneratedforstationswherefreeslotstillavailable.Contractlimitadjustedto2perstation&MoreContract...upgradesunlock3/4/6contractsperstation
  • DefaultConfigureKeybind-middlemousewithalternative'V'
  • From,mandatoryandtostationsnolongerclickableinactivecontractspanel
  • Hiddenleftandrightbuttonsontrainbottombarforsinglelegtrainsastheyareunused
  • Improvedbottombarscheduleforofferedregionaltraincontracts
  • Infopanelsareaddedtotheothersidewhenthepreferedspawnlocationisfull
  • Localizations(nl:achievements,tutorials,ui;zh-Hans:tutorials,ui;de:ui;no:ui;ru:ui)
  • Localizations(nl:research,tutorials,ui;zh-Hans:research,tutorials,ui;no:ui)
  • Madeoverviewpaneltoggleableanddisabledbydefault
  • Movedconfigurationpanelclosebuttontotoprightofpanel
  • Movedexistingdetailpanelstoconfigurationpanels
  • Multileggedcontractscannowshowcontractlegsinactivecontractspanel
  • NewspritesforjoystickbuttonpressLandR
  • One-waycontracts(toandfromcoachyard)generationturnedoff-werereplacedbymulti-legcontracts
  • Overviewpanelproperlydisplayhighlightedandselectedtrains
  • Platformsselectionforofferedcontract
  • Randomizationofexpectedaveragespeedremovedforfreight,recurrentIC,commuter&regionalcontracts.Maxtrainspeedusedinsteadtosimplifycontractselection.Rewardadjustedtocompensate.
  • Regtrainsacceptedto,displayedin&auto-dispatchedfromCoachYard
  • Replacedoldautomatedcontractsmanagerpanelwithnewconfigurationpanel
  • Researchpointsonthetopcanbeclickedtoopenthesystemupgradesmenu
  • Rewardforone-offsingle-legcontractsnomorecomprisesredpoint;contracsoffertwiceasmoneyinstead
  • Rewardforsingle-legICcontractsnomorecomprisesredpointifexpectedspeedisabove100km/h
  • Rewardforurbantransitcontractsnomorecomprisesgreenpoint
  • Rewardforurbantransitcontractsnomoredependentonaveragespeed,onlyonnumberofuniquestations.Maxspeedreducedtocompensate&freightrainmaxspeedreducedaswelltobalance.
  • StationColorsareunlockedbydefaultandarenotanUpgradeanymore
  • StationconfigurationpanelelementsreplacedwithnewUIvariants
  • StoryOfJozic'schaptersthatarerelatedtogettingredexperiencepointhavebeenremovedasthebasictrackupgradeisnolongerrequiresredpointstobeunlocked.
  • Trainbottombarshowsselectedtraininmapeditor
  • Trainthatisbeingmodifiedishighlightedinstationinfopaneltimeline
  • Traintimelineisshowingtimes
  • Upcommingtrainsonbottombarshowstationofarrivalandareclickable
  • Urbantrainsrewardsperstationincreasedsignificantly
Fixes
  • Actionswithkeybindswouldstillfirewhiletypinginsomeinputfields
  • Adjustactivecontractbuttonwasshownontrainbottombarintimetableandrushhourmode
  • Autoscrolltocurrentdestinationintimetableadjustmentspanelcouldcauseinteractionstobemisalignedfromdestinations
  • Buildbuttonwasnotshowninsystemupgradetutorials
  • Buttonswithhoverscaleeffectgotstuckmidanimationwhenclicked
  • Cameramovementwithkeysstoppedworkingafterclosingconfigurationpanelwithbutton
  • Constructioncursorwerescalingwithzoomfromwrongpivot
  • Errorwhentryingtogetpreviousornextinstanceoftrainintimetablemapfortrainbottombar
  • Gameovermodalwasnotnavigatablewithcontroller
  • HandlingofpossibleNREwhenunbindingvirtualcursor
  • Keybindhintswhereshownastextforotherinputdevicethencurrentifnobindingexistedforcurrentinputdevice
  • Missingtexthighlightsincyclereport
  • Mousepointerwasnotreenabledaftermodalwasshownduringstorywhenusingagamepad
  • Navigationhighlighterwasdestroyedwhenloadingamap
  • Previousandnextlegsontrainbottombarwherenotavailablefortrialtrain
  • ReverseandAdjusttimetablebuttonsontrainbottombardidnotlistentoshownkeybind
  • Scrollbarhadincorrectcolorssetup
  • Selectingdifferenttrainineditorstationinfopaneltimelinewouldnotdeselectprevioustrain
  • Sliderhandlestillanimatedwhensliderwasnoninteractable
  • Somemenupagesdidnotreenablenavigationoncorrectelementswhenswitchingpagesoropeningmenu
  • Stationinfopaneltimelinetrainhighlightoutofpanelwhentrainwith2stopsonthesamestationwasselected
  • Stationinfopaneltimelinevisithighlightscouldshowoutsideofpanel
  • Stationinfopaneltrainlabelsoverlappedresearchpanel
  • Stationinfopanelshaddisabledstationcolorwhenswitchingcontractlegsinofferedcontractfocusview
  • Timecontrolbindingsstoppedworkingwhenclosingsystemupgradeswithtogglebutton
  • TimecouldoverlapbuttonsabovebottombaronlargeUIscales
  • TimetableandRushHourtrainsdidnotworkintrainbottombar
  • Trainscheduledidnotfitproperlyintrainbottombar
  • Trainstopintrainbottombarschedulehadblacktimetextwhenstationhasyellowsign
  • Trainsalreadyinselectedstatewerenothighlightedinstationinfopanelwhenpaneliscreated
  • Trainsscheduledinthefuturecouldnotbeselectedinthestationinfopaneltimeline
  • Upcommingtrainremainedhighlightedafterupcommingtrainbottombarwasclosed
  • VariousUIElementswherevisibileonthemapwhenaRushHourwavecompletionscreenwasshown
  • ZoominCameraMoveToBoundswerewronglycalculated

Full steam ahead, folks! 🚂

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1124180/Rail_Route

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1896900/Rail_Route_The_Story_of_Jozic/

