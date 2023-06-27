Update 12 is Live: Discover What's New in Rail Route!

Greetings, Rail Route community! 🚂
We're thrilled to announce that Update 12 has officially left the station and is now live! After an exciting journey through the development tracks, we're ready to unveil the new features and improvements that we've been working on. Here's a quick rundown of the key highlights:
Notable New Features:
- Revamped UI: The in-game user interface has been upgraded with new elements like info panels, context panels, and bottom bars, enhancing your gameplay experience.
- Expanded Gameplay: With the addition of multi-legged trains, the possibilities for your railway empire have expanded.
- Contract Management: The active contract schedule editing in the Contract Focus View has been improved for better contract management.
- Enhanced Train Controls: We've added 'Stop' and 'Run' commands to the train controls, giving you more control over your railway operations.
- Improved Train Management: A new button allows you to set up a train to be dispatched from the coach yard in reverse when relevant.
Notable Updates:
- Visual Upgrades: We've updated the visuals of the buttons for a more modern and intuitive look.
- Regional Train Contracts: The bottom bar schedule for offered regional train contracts has been improved for better planning.
- Localizations: We've updated the localizations for a more inclusive gaming experience.
- Customizable Interface: The overview panel is now toggleable and disabled by default for a more customizable interface.
We're incredibly excited for you to experience these new features and improvements in Update 12. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping this update, and we can't wait to hear what you think.
Please note that we're planning to address some additional changes throughout the coming week. We're committed to bringing even more fluent controls and will be making adjustments based on your feedback. The changes in this update are astronomically big, but don't worry, we'll be iterating over them.
In the coming weeks, we'll also be releasing some changes to the building UX, especially how the right mouse button is used. We've identified some UX flaws there and are working hard to improve them.
So, are you ready to explore the new horizons of Rail Route? Update 12 is waiting for you at the station. All aboard for a thrilling journey!
Full Changelog
News
- Acceptmorecontractshintshownwhennoupcommingtrainsareshowningeneralbottombar
- Added'Stop'and'Run'commandstothetraincontrols
- Addedholdbuttonandreplacedtrainstopstartandtutorialskipbuttonswithit
- AddedingameUIelementslikeinfopanels,contextpanels,bottombarsandothernewUI
- Addedsupportformultileggedtrainsintrainbottombar
- Addedsupportforurbantrainsintrainstopvisuals
- Buttontosetuptraintobedispatchedfromcoachyardreversed(locopushingthetrain)addedtoTrainBottomBar,displayedonlywhenrelevant.
- Displayprecisetransfertimeoftrialtrainbetweenstationsforeasierschedulemodifications
- FocusviewforOfferedContract
- Individualcontractlegscanbeselectedbyclickingthemintheofferedcontractbottombar
- Multi-legcontractsdisplayedinActiveContractsview
- Multi-legcontractsgeneratedforstationswithCoachYard
- One-offcontractscanbeconfiguredtoarrivelaterwhenacceptedbutfurthermodificationstotheirscheduleareforbidden
- Showkeybindhintforconfigureactononbottombar
- Timeshiftingforofferedcontract
- Trainalertfortrainsstoppedbyuser
- Trainfinished&reversesounds
- WhenTrialtrainisfinished,infopanelisshowntoaccept/declinecontract
Updates
- ActivecontractscheduleeditedintheContractFocusView
- Addedcurrenttimeaboveindicatorlineinstationinfopaneltimeline
- Addednewbuttonstyleandimprovedexistingbuttonsvisuals
- Addedscrollareatointerfaceconfigurationpanelforlowerresolutiondisplays
- AllUpgradesforOverviewpanelremovedandunlockedbydefault
- AnimatedscoreiconinsteadofentirepanelwhenRushHourwavecompletes
- AssignedthesamestatecolorsfromnewUIbuttonstooldUIbuttons
- ChangedalloldUItousenewcolors
- Clickingupcommingtrainitemnowshowstrainbottombarforthattrain
- Constructionmodeswitchedoffwhenmainmenuopened
- Contract.OwningStationintroduced,contractsgeneratedforstationswherefreeslotstillavailable.Contractlimitadjustedto2perstation&MoreContract...upgradesunlock3/4/6contractsperstation
- DefaultConfigureKeybind-middlemousewithalternative'V'
- From,mandatoryandtostationsnolongerclickableinactivecontractspanel
- Hiddenleftandrightbuttonsontrainbottombarforsinglelegtrainsastheyareunused
- Improvedbottombarscheduleforofferedregionaltraincontracts
- Infopanelsareaddedtotheothersidewhenthepreferedspawnlocationisfull
- Localizations(nl:achievements,tutorials,ui;zh-Hans:tutorials,ui;de:ui;no:ui;ru:ui)
- Localizations(nl:research,tutorials,ui;zh-Hans:research,tutorials,ui;no:ui)
- Madeoverviewpaneltoggleableanddisabledbydefault
- Movedconfigurationpanelclosebuttontotoprightofpanel
- Movedexistingdetailpanelstoconfigurationpanels
- Multileggedcontractscannowshowcontractlegsinactivecontractspanel
- NewspritesforjoystickbuttonpressLandR
- One-waycontracts(toandfromcoachyard)generationturnedoff-werereplacedbymulti-legcontracts
- Overviewpanelproperlydisplayhighlightedandselectedtrains
- Platformsselectionforofferedcontract
- Randomizationofexpectedaveragespeedremovedforfreight,recurrentIC,commuter®ionalcontracts.Maxtrainspeedusedinsteadtosimplifycontractselection.Rewardadjustedtocompensate.
- Regtrainsacceptedto,displayedin&auto-dispatchedfromCoachYard
- Replacedoldautomatedcontractsmanagerpanelwithnewconfigurationpanel
- Researchpointsonthetopcanbeclickedtoopenthesystemupgradesmenu
- Rewardforone-offsingle-legcontractsnomorecomprisesredpoint;contracsoffertwiceasmoneyinstead
- Rewardforsingle-legICcontractsnomorecomprisesredpointifexpectedspeedisabove100km/h
- Rewardforurbantransitcontractsnomorecomprisesgreenpoint
- Rewardforurbantransitcontractsnomoredependentonaveragespeed,onlyonnumberofuniquestations.Maxspeedreducedtocompensate&freightrainmaxspeedreducedaswelltobalance.
- StationColorsareunlockedbydefaultandarenotanUpgradeanymore
- StationconfigurationpanelelementsreplacedwithnewUIvariants
- StoryOfJozic'schaptersthatarerelatedtogettingredexperiencepointhavebeenremovedasthebasictrackupgradeisnolongerrequiresredpointstobeunlocked.
- Trainbottombarshowsselectedtraininmapeditor
- Trainthatisbeingmodifiedishighlightedinstationinfopaneltimeline
- Traintimelineisshowingtimes
- Upcommingtrainsonbottombarshowstationofarrivalandareclickable
- Urbantrainsrewardsperstationincreasedsignificantly
Fixes
- Actionswithkeybindswouldstillfirewhiletypinginsomeinputfields
- Adjustactivecontractbuttonwasshownontrainbottombarintimetableandrushhourmode
- Autoscrolltocurrentdestinationintimetableadjustmentspanelcouldcauseinteractionstobemisalignedfromdestinations
- Buildbuttonwasnotshowninsystemupgradetutorials
- Buttonswithhoverscaleeffectgotstuckmidanimationwhenclicked
- Cameramovementwithkeysstoppedworkingafterclosingconfigurationpanelwithbutton
- Constructioncursorwerescalingwithzoomfromwrongpivot
- Errorwhentryingtogetpreviousornextinstanceoftrainintimetablemapfortrainbottombar
- Gameovermodalwasnotnavigatablewithcontroller
- HandlingofpossibleNREwhenunbindingvirtualcursor
- Keybindhintswhereshownastextforotherinputdevicethencurrentifnobindingexistedforcurrentinputdevice
- Missingtexthighlightsincyclereport
- Mousepointerwasnotreenabledaftermodalwasshownduringstorywhenusingagamepad
- Navigationhighlighterwasdestroyedwhenloadingamap
- Previousandnextlegsontrainbottombarwherenotavailablefortrialtrain
- ReverseandAdjusttimetablebuttonsontrainbottombardidnotlistentoshownkeybind
- Scrollbarhadincorrectcolorssetup
- Selectingdifferenttrainineditorstationinfopaneltimelinewouldnotdeselectprevioustrain
- Sliderhandlestillanimatedwhensliderwasnoninteractable
- Somemenupagesdidnotreenablenavigationoncorrectelementswhenswitchingpagesoropeningmenu
- Stationinfopaneltimelinetrainhighlightoutofpanelwhentrainwith2stopsonthesamestationwasselected
- Stationinfopaneltimelinevisithighlightscouldshowoutsideofpanel
- Stationinfopaneltrainlabelsoverlappedresearchpanel
- Stationinfopanelshaddisabledstationcolorwhenswitchingcontractlegsinofferedcontractfocusview
- Timecontrolbindingsstoppedworkingwhenclosingsystemupgradeswithtogglebutton
- TimecouldoverlapbuttonsabovebottombaronlargeUIscales
- TimetableandRushHourtrainsdidnotworkintrainbottombar
- Trainscheduledidnotfitproperlyintrainbottombar
- Trainstopintrainbottombarschedulehadblacktimetextwhenstationhasyellowsign
- Trainsalreadyinselectedstatewerenothighlightedinstationinfopanelwhenpaneliscreated
- Trainsscheduledinthefuturecouldnotbeselectedinthestationinfopaneltimeline
- Upcommingtrainremainedhighlightedafterupcommingtrainbottombarwasclosed
- VariousUIElementswherevisibileonthemapwhenaRushHourwavecompletionscreenwasshown
- ZoominCameraMoveToBoundswerewronglycalculated
Full steam ahead, folks! 🚂
